Buckingham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 188,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919,256. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $105.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

