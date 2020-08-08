Buckingham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,940 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 113,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.76. 1,697,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,216,793. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

