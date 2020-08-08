Buckingham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $47,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.16. 67,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,817. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.65 and a 200 day moving average of $139.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $156.88.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,695,606 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

