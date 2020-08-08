Buckingham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,453 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of TowneBank worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,169,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,520,000 after acquiring an additional 140,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 65,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after acquiring an additional 87,216 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 582,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. 6,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,125. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.12.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

