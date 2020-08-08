Buckingham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Fiserv by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,953,000 after acquiring an additional 733,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.92. The stock had a trading volume of 202,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.04.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $893,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.