Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 12,527 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,374,000 after buying an additional 44,773 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Union Pacific by 47.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 32.1% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.85. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.23.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

