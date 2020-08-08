Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after buying an additional 2,144,926 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after buying an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 60,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,765. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.