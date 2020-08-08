Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.68. 121,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,708. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.12.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

