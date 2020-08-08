Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 4,227 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,017,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,678,000 after buying an additional 356,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $97,751,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,225.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,963,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,362,000 after buying an additional 2,916,764 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,548,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,570,000 after buying an additional 203,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 911,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 103,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,889. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.