Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 481 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 704.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 250.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter.

IWO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,436. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $226.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

