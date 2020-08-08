Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 7,360 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,075,326,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,093,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $902,497,000 after acquiring an additional 324,731 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $130.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,868,588. The company has a market capitalization of $235.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.10, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

