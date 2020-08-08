Buckingham Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,802 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,021,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $59.75. 4,419,921 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71.

