Buckingham Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,948,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $964,550,000 after buying an additional 344,846 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,674,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Broadcom by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 537,918 shares of company stock valued at $169,104,158. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.83 on Friday, reaching $323.33. The stock had a trading volume of 61,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.34. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.