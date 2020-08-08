Buckingham Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,336,000 after buying an additional 25,928 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Southern by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. 67,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,037. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,256,150. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

