Buckingham Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

NYSE CL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.90. 109,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,745. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

