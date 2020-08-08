Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $43.73 million and approximately $52,792.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00803430 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003067 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000547 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

