Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Bytom has a market cap of $134.01 million and approximately $34.72 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00495108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000988 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002787 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,611,008,888 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,723,956 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

