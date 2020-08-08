C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.40.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of CHRW opened at $95.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,060.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $386,670 over the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,213,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,696,000 after purchasing an additional 529,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $110,177,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

