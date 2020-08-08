Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CABA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.52. 115,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,399. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $301.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

