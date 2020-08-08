Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,228 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Torray LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $233,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.72. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

