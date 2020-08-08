Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,207 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $258,102,000 after buying an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after buying an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $64,634,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 16,554.2% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 442,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,511. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,123,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.76.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

