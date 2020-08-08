Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,686,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,815. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

