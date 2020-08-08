Cadence Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.27. 3,073,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,590. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.58 and its 200-day moving average is $197.93.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

