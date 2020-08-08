Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,558,000 after acquiring an additional 358,063 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 485,860 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $27,510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,584,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,770,000 after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,532,000 after acquiring an additional 225,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of WM stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.72. 1,867,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,076. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

