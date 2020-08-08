Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 80,018 Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Meta Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,342,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after acquiring an additional 173,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,367 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,204. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $673.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

