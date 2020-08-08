Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 94,461 NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 94,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of NMI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

NMIH traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,527. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.86.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

