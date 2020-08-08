Cadence Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,040 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Infosys by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $12.60. 10,051,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,967,930. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Infosys Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

