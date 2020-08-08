Cadence Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,114,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,194,000 after buying an additional 140,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 846,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after buying an additional 109,796 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 94.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 570,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 85,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $36.67. 5,467,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,178,844. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.79.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

