Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 91.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,453. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.57.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

