Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,502 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Clearfield worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Clearfield by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Shares of Clearfield stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 60,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,175. The stock has a market cap of $256.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. Clearfield Inc has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearfield from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.