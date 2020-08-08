Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,268 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,816,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.