Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Addus Homecare worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.86.

Shares of ADUS traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 52,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,405. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $104.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

