Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of International Money Express worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of IMXI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. 216,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $637.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Money Express Inc has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMXI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.