Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.90. 1,780,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,781. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $103.72. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

