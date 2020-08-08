Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 126.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 11,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAMG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. 502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,696. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $175.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

