Cadence Capital Management LLC Increases Position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 159.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 25.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $1,221,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,468. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $963.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 4.61. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%. Analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

