Cadence Capital Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Quanterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

QTRX traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. 1,575,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,197. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. Quanterix Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $993.42 million, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 34.25% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $104,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $45,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,260. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

