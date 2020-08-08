Cadence Capital Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 116,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Cutera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cutera by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of CUTR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 266,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.27. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

