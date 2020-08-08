Cadence Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of TPI Composites as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 768,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 134,980 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 63,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 93,458 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. 827,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,694. TPI Composites Inc has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.91 and a beta of 1.60.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Jayshree S. Desai acquired 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $257,907.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William E. Siwek acquired 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,607.50. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,241 shares of company stock worth $187,751 and sold 125,000 shares worth $2,680,500. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

