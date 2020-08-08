Cadence Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Vericel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 123,026 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 21.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 568,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 2,822.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 971,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 154,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,893. Vericel Corp has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $684.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1,573.00 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $221,412.51. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

