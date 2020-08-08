Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 217,034 PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 217,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of PFSweb as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFSW. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PFSweb by 500.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on PFSweb from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

In other PFSweb news, Director James F. Reilly sold 6,900 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $40,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,422 shares in the company, valued at $382,064.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFSW traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 398,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.46 million. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, analysts expect that PFSweb, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

