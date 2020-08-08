Cadence Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,539 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 557,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 211,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,106,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,974,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $99,663.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.49. 867,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.21 million, a PE ratio of 89.80 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

