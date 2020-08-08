Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 2,522 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,104,000 after acquiring an additional 446,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $56,469,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after acquiring an additional 329,228 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 857,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,022,000 after acquiring an additional 299,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after acquiring an additional 235,559 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.27. The stock had a trading volume of 766,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,587. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.66 and a 200-day moving average of $161.52. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $204.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

