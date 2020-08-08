Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 2,691 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

ETN stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

