Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 32,643 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,643 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Iradimed worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Iradimed by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 100.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iradimed by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Iradimed by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Iradimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Iradimed from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $201,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,550.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. 2,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,054. Iradimed Corp has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $267.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Iradimed had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

