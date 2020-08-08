Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 4,509 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.90.

NYSE AMP traded up $3.99 on Friday, hitting $159.84. 620,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average of $138.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.