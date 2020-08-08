Cadence Capital Management LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Knowles as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Knowles by 18.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 2.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 38.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

In related news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,284.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KN. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of Knowles stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $15.78. 537,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,220. Knowles Corp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.