Cadence Capital Management LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Johnson Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $167,922.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry E. London sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $335,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

JOUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

JOUT stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.01. 22,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,663. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $881.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

