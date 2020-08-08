Cadence Capital Management LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Standard Motor Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 451.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 68,731 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $3,881,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $461,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,276,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $269,103.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,812 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King raised Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:SMP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,752. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.56 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

