Cadence Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of BioTelemetry as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in BioTelemetry by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 211,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 5.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. 281,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,722. BioTelemetry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

